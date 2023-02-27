SYDNEY (Reuters) – Two members of Australia’s central bank governing board will stand aside when their terms end later this year to make way for fresh appointments, according to Treasurer Jim Chalmers weeks ahead of the release of a formal review into the bank.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Turkish economic confidence down slightly in February - February 27, 2023
- Australian Treasurer flags two Reserve Bank board replacements - February 27, 2023
- Qualcomm, Android phone makers developing satellite messaging feature - February 27, 2023