SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s five largest pension funds were not doing enough to push fossil fuel companies toward decarbonisation, activist investor group Market Forces said on Wednesday, arguing their environmental commitments could amount to greenwashing.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- As Russia looms, US seeks influence in West Africa’s fight against Islamists - March 15, 2023
- Cautious calm returns to bank stocks as focus shifts to regulation - March 15, 2023
- Factbox-Iraq War: quotes from the conflict and its aftermath - March 15, 2023