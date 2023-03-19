By Wayne Cole SYDNEY (Reuters) – A top Australian central banker on Monday said stress in the global banking system was mainly confined to a small number of poorly managed banks and was just one of many considerations for domestic monetary policy.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Australia’s central bank says bank stress just one consideration for rate policy - March 19, 2023
- Colombian president suspends ceasefire with criminal group - March 19, 2023
- U.S. Senate Democrat Durbin tests positive for COVID, will quarantine - March 19, 2023