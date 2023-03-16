VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s domestic intelligence service has narrowed down primarily to Syria-related locations the threat of an Islamist attack in Vienna that was made public on Wednesday, the city’s police said on Thursday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Volvo Buses to restructure in Europe, hitting 1,600 jobs - March 16, 2023
- Italy to present bill cutting income tax, easing sanctions for evaders - March 16, 2023
- Putin urges Russia’s billionaires to invest in face of “sanctions war” - March 16, 2023