VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria plans to extend checks at its borders with Slovenia and Hungary by another six months from May 11, when the current six-month suspension of free travel over those boundaries expires, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner told ORF radio on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes cannot remain free during appeal, judge rules - April 11, 2023
- South Korea to set up $759 million corporate restructuring fund - April 11, 2023
- Austria to extend checks at Hungarian, Slovenian borders - April 11, 2023