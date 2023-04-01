By Liliana Salgado LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (Reuters) – Arkansas first responders will sift through rubble on Saturday, searching for more possible victims after a fierce tornado blasted through the Little Rock area, killing at least two people and injuring dozens.
