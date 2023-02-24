(Corrects million to billion in par 1) LONDON (Reuters) -British Airways-owner IAG on Friday reported substantially improved financial performance for 2022, with operating profit at 1.22 billion euros ($1.29 billion), and said profits would grow again this year.
