DHAKA (Reuters) – A huge fire swept through a shopping complex containing nearly 1,500 shops in Bangladesh’s capital of Dhaka, officials said on Saturday as firefighters and soldiers struggled to put out the blaze with smoke hampering rescue efforts.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Bangladesh shopping centre fire doused after 27 hours - April 16, 2023
- Panasonic says it may build EV battery plant in Oklahoma - April 16, 2023
- Factbox-Key excerpts from G7 statement on energy and climate change - April 16, 2023