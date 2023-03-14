By Anant Chandak BENGALURU (Reuters) – Bank Indonesia will hold its key interest rate at 5.75% on Thursday and for the rest of this year, suggesting its longest tightening cycle on record is almost certainly over despite inflation remaining high, a Reuters poll of economists forecast.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Japanese banks slide as SVB contagion fear rattles markets - March 13, 2023
- Bank Indonesia to hold rates steady at 5.75% through this year - March 13, 2023
- Dollar sags as US banks’ collapse have markets wagering on no Fed hike - March 13, 2023