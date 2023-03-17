By Pete Schroeder and Scott Murdoch (Reuters) – Multi-billion dollar lifelines for troubled U.S. and European banks shored up investor confidence on Friday and bolstered sentiment in battered stocks, although concerns now centre on whether a global financial crisis has been fully averted.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Asian markets take breather from banking turmoil, capping tumultuous week - March 16, 2023
- Bank lifelines ease global financial crisis fears - March 16, 2023
- Oil steadies as investors take stock of banking crisis - March 16, 2023