By Steve Scherer OTTAWA (Reuters) – The Bank of Canada on Wednesday is expected to keep rates on hold as inflation cools and because of stress in the global banking system, despite the fact that growth accelerated in the first quarter, analysts said.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Delta bets on premium travel as ‘shock absorber’ for economic downturn - April 12, 2023
- Bank of Canada seen holding on rates amid cooling inflation, financial turmoil - April 12, 2023
- Marketmind: Stocks defy negativity in CPI vigil - April 12, 2023