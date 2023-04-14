(Reuters) – Bank of England policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said on Friday past interest rate rises would take time to bear down on inflation, and that it was important not to over-adjust policy while the impact of these past rate rises was feeding through.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Silver Weekly Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Show Signs of Exhaustion at Same Level - April 14, 2023
- Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Slam Into 50-week EMA - April 14, 2023
- Natural Gas Weekly Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Give Up Early Gains for the Week - April 14, 2023