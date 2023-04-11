SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s central bank on Tuesday held interest rates steady for a second consecutive meeting, as expected, faced with conflicting risks from still high inflation, a slowing economy and heightened financial uncertainty.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ukraine cities pounded, US scrambles to find source of leaked documents - April 11, 2023
- Debt crunch looms for weaker economies with a wall of bond maturities ahead - April 11, 2023
- EUR/USD Bulls to Target $1.09 on Monetary Policy Sentiment - April 11, 2023