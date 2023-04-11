SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s central bank on Tuesday held interest rates steady for a second consecutive meeting, as expected, faced with conflicting risks from still high inflation, a slowing economy and heightened financial uncertainty.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- BTC Bulls Set on a Return to $30,000 as Fed-Fueled Recession Bets Rise - April 10, 2023
- Bank of Korea stands pat for second straight time, as expected - April 10, 2023
- Pentagon chief vows to cooperate with South Korea following US intel leak report - April 10, 2023