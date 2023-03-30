By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian stocks rose on Thursday with fears easing on the banking front and the prospect of a break-up at Chinese conglomerate Alibaba offering an encouraging sign that Beijing’s regulatory storm focused on tech companies might finally be clearing.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- China’s economy improves in March, will consolidate recovery, says Premier Li - March 29, 2023
- Australia’s CBA, Westpac expect rate-hike pause in April; other top banks vary - March 29, 2023
- Oil lower as dollar firms; market eyes Iraq exports - March 29, 2023