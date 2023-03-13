SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Shares of banks in Asia slumped on Monday after the collapse of a U.S. startup-focused bank sparked a global flight to quality on fears of broader systemic risk, even as authorities tried to stem the contagion with steps to placate depositors.
