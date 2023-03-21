By Marc Jones LONDON (Reuters) – This month’s U.S. banking system turmoil and renewed recession worries have left global investor confidence at one of the lowest levels in the last 20 years, and that does not even account for this week’s demise of Credit Suisse.
