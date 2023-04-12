(Reuters) – Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has recovered over $7.3 billion in cash and crypto assets, an increase of more than $800 million since January, the company’s attorney said on Wednesday at a U.S. bankruptcy court hearing.
