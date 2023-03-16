By Michael S. Derby NEW YORK (Reuters) – Banks sought record amounts of emergency liquidity from the Federal Reserve over recent days in the wake of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, driving up the size of the Fed’s balance sheet after months
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Duke Energy to start construction of floating solar pilot in Florida - March 16, 2023
- Banks sought record Fed liquidity in wake of SVB collapse - March 16, 2023
- FedEx raises fiscal 2023 earnings forecast - March 16, 2023