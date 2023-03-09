By Sinéad Carew (Reuters) – The S&P 500 bank index was down 4.6% on Thursday as investors grew wary of the entire sector after SVB Financial Group’s share sale announcement and crypto bank Silvergate’s decision to wind down operations.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- US Treasury eyes effective hike in overseas corporate minimum tax to 21% - March 9, 2023
- Banks tumble as SVB ignites capitalization fears - March 9, 2023
- Wall St falls with banks tumbling, pre-jobs report jitters - March 9, 2023