By Karen Sloan (Reuters) – Artificial intelligence can now outperform most law school graduates on the bar exam, the grueling two-day test aspiring attorneys must pass to practice law in the United States, according to a new study released Wednesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Explainer-What is Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s GPT-4 model? - March 15, 2023
- A dog’s (longer) life: How to cover health costs for aging pets - March 15, 2023
- Mexico banking system robust, unaffected by SVB fallout: Mexico’s banking association - March 15, 2023