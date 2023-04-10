By Nandita Bose WASHINGTON (Reuters) – “Biden nominee Julie Su wants to turn the lights off” reads a billboard in West Virginia; another in Montana warns that Su, U.S. President Joe Biden’s nominee for labor secretary, will turn the state into California; in Arizona, the message
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Analysis-Texas abortion pill ruling could undermine US drug regulator - April 10, 2023
- Marketmind: Have payrolls resurrected the ‘soft landing’? - April 10, 2023
- Italy’s Berlusconi health conditions steadily improving, his doctors say - April 10, 2023