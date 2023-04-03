MOSCOW (Reuters) – Belarus’ Defence Ministry said on Monday it had started combat readiness inspections of the armed forces, a latest round of military activity in the close Russian ally which has lent logistical support to Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
