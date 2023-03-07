(Reuters) – Belarus detained on Tuesday what it said was a “terrorist” working with Ukrainian and U.S. intelligence services over attempted sabotage at a Belarusian air field, the Belta news agency reported, citing President Alexander Lukashenko.
