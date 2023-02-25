(Reuters) – Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he held a long conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday, the one-year anniversary of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. “I’ll tell you a secret, last night he and I spoke for a long time on various topics,”
