By Bart Biesemans and Clement Rossignol KORTRIJK, Belgium (Reuters) – Hospital food would normally rank alongside school lunches on the culinary charts but a hospital in western Belgium has broken the stereotype after winning approval from a prestigious French restaurant guide.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Norway to buy 6 Seahawk helicopters for $1.1 billion from Sikorsky - March 14, 2023
- Nokian Tyres says sale of its Russia business could come at lower price - March 14, 2023
- Belgian hospital food earns restaurant guide accolade - March 14, 2023