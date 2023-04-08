By Will Dunham (Reuters) – Benjamin Ferencz, the last surviving prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials in Germany that brought Nazi war criminals to justice after World War Two and a longtime apostle of international criminal law, died on Friday at age 103, NBC News reported, citing
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ben Ferencz, last surviving Nuremberg prosecutor, dies at 103 - April 8, 2023
- Israel says missile alert sounded in Golan Heights - April 8, 2023
- At Easter vigil, Pope Francis encourages hope amid ‘icy winds of war’ - April 8, 2023