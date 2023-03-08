By Jonathan Stempel (Reuters) – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc has resumed its purchases of Occidental Petroleum Corp shares after a five-month hiatus, increasing its stake in the oil company to about 22.2%, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
