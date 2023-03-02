(Reuters) – Top U.S. electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc on Thursday joined peers with a cautious forecast for annual earnings as uncertainty over the U.S. economic outlook tempers expectations for a recovery in discretionary product demand.
