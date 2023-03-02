WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration said on Thursday it is offering a fresh round of $1.2 billion in aid to extend the life of distressed nuclear power plants which, for the first time, could offer funding to a plant that has recently closed.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Best Buy forecasts annual profit below estimates - March 2, 2023
- Elon Musk’s ‘Master Plan’ for Tesla fails to charge up investors - March 2, 2023
- Biden admin offers $1.2 billion for distressed, shut nuclear plants - March 2, 2023