By Brendan Pierson (Reuters) -The abortion pill mifepristone will remain available in the United States while anti-abortion groups pursue a legal challenge seeking to ban it, but with significant restrictions including a requirement for in-person physician visits to obtain the drug, a federal appeals court ruled late on Wednesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Wall St surges as inflation, labor data raise Fed pause hopes - April 13, 2023
- IMF says yet to agree date with Egypt for programme review - April 13, 2023
- US Air National Guardsman suspected of leaking intel to be arrested Thursday -source - April 13, 2023