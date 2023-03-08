WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s budget proposal will aim to cut U.S. budget deficits by $3 trillion over 10 years, a Biden administration official familiar the plan said on Wednesday, far more than the $2 trillion Biden had said he would aim for.
