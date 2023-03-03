WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden’s February biopsy confirmed that a skin lesion removed from his chest was a basal cell carcinoma and all cancerous tissue was successfully removed, White House physician Kevin O’Connor said on Friday.
