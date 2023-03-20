WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden maintains confidence in Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, the White House said on Monday, amid criticism about the multiple rate increases the Fed has approved in recent months and its handling of the banking crisis.
