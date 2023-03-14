By Daniel Trotta (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will announce an executive order on Tuesday that reinforces background checks for gun buyers in what the White House is promoting as the most comprehensive policy the president can enact without Congress.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes off coast of Chile’s Araucania region -EMSC - March 14, 2023
- Dollar little changed as U.S. inflation data poses quandary for Fed - March 14, 2023
- Analysis-Trump, DeSantis offer stark contrast in first Iowa forays - March 14, 2023