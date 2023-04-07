By Jarrett Renshaw WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration on Thursday announced a proposed rule change that would prohibit U.S. schools from “categorically” banning transgender students from athletic teams that are consistent with their gender identities.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- BTC and a Return to $28,500 in the Hands of the US Job Report - April 6, 2023
- China imposes further sanctions on Taiwan’s US representative - April 6, 2023
- BOJ must be cautious about changing easy money policy too soon – ex-MOF Nakao - April 6, 2023