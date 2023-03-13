SAN DIEGO, California (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, speaking alongside Joe Biden, said on Monday he had invited the U.S. president to visit Northern Ireland for the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April, and Biden said he intended to go.
