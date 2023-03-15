By Ahmed Aboulenein WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. government will subject 27 drugs to inflation penalties, it announced on Wednesday, meaning people on Medicare will pay less out-of-pocket by $2 to as high as $390 per average dose starting April 1.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Canada appoints investigator to probe alleged China election meddling - March 15, 2023
- Brazil to release fiscal framework proposal before Lula’s China trip - March 15, 2023
- Brazil audit court orders Bolsonaro to return Saudi jewelry gift - March 15, 2023