BELFAST (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday a deal between Britain and the European Union to simplify post-Brexit trade rules would lead to significant investment in Northern Ireland from “scores” of major U.S. companies.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Traders less sure on Fed rate hike as inflation cools - April 12, 2023
- Biden says new Brexit deal will bring ‘significant investment’ to N.Ireland - April 12, 2023
- US consumer prices rise moderately in March; underlying inflation still hot - April 12, 2023