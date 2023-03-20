JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday about a proposed judicial overhaul in Israel and said that the country would remain a “strong and vibrant democracy”, Netanyahu’s office said.
