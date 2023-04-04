By Jeff Mason WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss the “risks and opportunities” that artificial intelligence poses for people, society and national security during a meeting with science and technology advisers at the White House on Tuesday, an official said.
