By David Shepardson WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will require companies winning funds from its $52 billion U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research program to share excess profits and explain how they plan to provide affordable childcare.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- U.S. consumer confidence ebbs in February - February 28, 2023
- Mexican president rebukes U.S. State Department over protest comments - February 28, 2023
- Biden to require chips companies winning subsidies to share excess profits - February 28, 2023