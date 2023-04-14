By Aiden Nulty and Will Russell BALLINA, Ireland (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday was set to wrap up his nostalgic three-day tour to Ireland, the longest ever by an U.S. leader, with a rally in the West of Ireland hometown of his great-great-great-grandfather.
