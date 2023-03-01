By Nandita Bose WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged the U.S. Senate to quickly confirm Julie Su as Labor Department secretary and hailed his nominee for her past work to increase worker wages and expand protections.
