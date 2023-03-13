By Mike Stone WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s record peacetime national defense budget request of $886 billion boasts a 5.2% pay raise for troops and the largest research and development budget in history, as Russian aggression in Ukraine spurs demand for more military spending on
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Italy blames surge in migration on Russia’s Wagner group - March 13, 2023
- U.S. crypto firms seek Swiss banking partners amid banking meltdown - March 13, 2023
- Russia and China threaten to create global ‘danger and disorder’, says UK’s Sunak - March 13, 2023