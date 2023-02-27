WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday the new deal between British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the European Union on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland is an “essential step” to ensuring peace from the Good Friday Agreement is preserved.
