By Carolina Mandl NEW YORK (Reuters) – Big global money managers got rid of a high volume of Chinese equities in recent days, while adding U.S. energy shares to portfolios at a near-record pace, according to a Goldman Sachs report.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Attempts to Break Out - April 17, 2023
- US Supreme Court spurns Sanofi appeal to revive EpiPen suit against Viatris - April 17, 2023
- US Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis bid to revive MS drug Gilenya patent - April 17, 2023