By Svea Herbst-Bayliss (Reuters) – Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman has pledged $3.25 million to help buy more than a dozen ambulances for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s invasion, according to a fellow investor who cited a conversation with him.
