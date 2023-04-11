SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Major cryptocurrency bitcoin breached the key $30,000 level for the first time in 10 months on Tuesday, adding to its steady gains as investors raised bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon end its aggressive monetary tightening campaign.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Japan labour confederation Rengo seeks wage hikes beyond 2023 - April 11, 2023
- Water leak knocks Cyprus state apparatus offline - April 11, 2023
- Bitcoin breaks above $30,000 as investors eye end of rate rises - April 11, 2023