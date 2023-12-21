Key Insights: Bitcoin’s (BTC) price grazed the $44,000 mark in the early hours of Thursday, Dec 21, and the bulls swung back into action. But despite the positive price action, Bitcoin investors transferred 4,610 BTC (~$202 million) into exchange wallets this week. Relative Strength Index shows that the BTC market
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Dying-Minute $50k Breakout or Another Pullback? - December 21, 2023
- Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News:Stock Futures Jump as Micron Surges - December 21, 2023
- Fed Unleashes Gold’s Biggest One-Day Move In 15-Years. Where Will Prices Go From Here? - December 21, 2023